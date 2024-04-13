LS polls: Annamalai violates MCC repeatedly, says CPI sending complaint to ECI

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan has sent a complaint to the Chief Election Commissioner, on Saturday, alleging that BJP state president and Coimbatore candidate K Annamalai violates the Model Code of Conduct repeatedly.

In the complaint, Mutharasan said that the BJP candidate of Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency has indulged in gross violation of Model Code of Conduct and his party men have assaulted people who had questioned them for campaigning after 10pm.

Some of them have been seriously injured and hospitalised.

The complaint added that the Peelamedu police have registered a case against Annamalai for violation of election code. The candidate was allegedly continuing his election campaign beyond 10pm in Avarampalayam on April 12.

"It is alleged that they had not even taken prior permission for the campaigning route as is mandated. These kinds of violations have become a regular routine of BJP without the least of respect for the Model Code of Conduct. They threaten, intimidate and beat up those who question," he said.

Saying that Tamil Nadu State Council of CPI takes a very serious view of such frequent incidents of poll violations and atrocities of BJP vitiating the election process. "We strongly urge upon the ECI to investigate and take immediate and appropriate action against Annamalai. A lukewarm response to grievous actions of BJP is viewed with serious concern," Mutharasan said.