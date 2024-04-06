LS polls: Anbumani to campaign for wife, Sowmiya Anbumani

Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 April 2024 1:15 PM GMT
PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Having started election campaigning a week ago, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss will campaign for his wife Sowmiya Anbumani, who has been fielded in Dharmapuri constituency, for three days.

As per a party statement, Anbumani will be in Dharmapuri, from where he won in 2014, on April 7, 8 and 9.

Sowmiya has been given ticket on behalf of BJP-led NDA alliance and this is her electoral plunge despite her father was a former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president and her husband being the president of PMK.

It may be noted that Anbumani started his campaign tour on March 31.





LS PollsAnbumaniPMKLok Sabha electionsCampaignSowmiya AnbumaniDharmapuri constituencyBJP alliance
DTNEXT Bureau

