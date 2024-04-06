LS polls: Anbumani to campaign for wife, Sowmiya Anbumani

CHENNAI: Having started election campaigning a week ago, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss will campaign for his wife Sowmiya Anbumani, who has been fielded in Dharmapuri constituency, for three days.

As per a party statement, Anbumani will be in Dharmapuri, from where he won in 2014, on April 7, 8 and 9.

Sowmiya has been given ticket on behalf of BJP-led NDA alliance and this is her electoral plunge despite her father was a former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president and her husband being the president of PMK.

It may be noted that Anbumani started his campaign tour on March 31.
















