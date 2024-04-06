Begin typing your search...
LS polls: Anbumani to campaign for wife, Sowmiya Anbumani
As per a party statement, Anbumani will be in Dharmapuri, from where he won in 2014, on April 7, 8 and 9.
CHENNAI: Having started election campaigning a week ago, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss will campaign for his wife Sowmiya Anbumani, who has been fielded in Dharmapuri constituency, for three days.
As per a party statement, Anbumani will be in Dharmapuri, from where he won in 2014, on April 7, 8 and 9.
Sowmiya has been given ticket on behalf of BJP-led NDA alliance and this is her electoral plunge despite her father was a former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president and her husband being the president of PMK.
It may be noted that Anbumani started his campaign tour on March 31.
Next Story