LS polls: Amit Shah to visit TN on April 12, skips Theni in schedule

CHENNAI: State BJP unit on Wednesday informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will come to Tamil Nadu on April 12 for the Lok Sabha poll campaign.

According to the revised schedule, the Union Home Minister will land in Madurai on April 12.

"From Madurai, Shah will catch a chopper and will go to Sivaganga and hold a roadshow there from 3.50 pm to 4.50 pm, covering a 2 km stretch and canvass electorates for NDA candidate Devanathan Yadav. Later, Shah will have a roadshow in Madurai from 6.10 pm to 7.10 pm, covering a 2 km stretch and campaign for BJP candidate Raama Sreenivasan, " the schedule read.

On the same day, Shah will have a darshan at Meenakshi Amman temple in Madurai.

On April 13, Shah will go to Thuckalay of Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency and hold a roadshow from 9.50 am to 10.50 am, covering a 2 km stretch in favour of BJP candidate Pon Radhakrishnan.

Later, he will move to Tiruvarur of Nagapattinam Lok Sabha constituency and will address the public meeting in favour of BJP candidate SGM Ramesh and further move to Ilanji of Tenkasi Lok Sabha constituency and hold a roadshow in support of NDA candidate B John Pandian.

After completing his two-day tour, Shah will take a flight to Delhi from Thoothukudi airport by 8.20 pm on April 13.

It may be recalled that Shah, BJP's chief strategist had cancelled his Tamil Nadu visit twice, which was originally set on April 5 and 6 and skipped Theni from his campaign venues in his third scheduled visit.