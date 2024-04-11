LS polls: Amit Shah ‘again’ cancels his TN tour

CHENNAI: In a major change, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has cancelled his one day visit to Tamil Nadu and one another road show, citing security reasons.

According to the sources, Home Minister Shah has shortened his two-day trip to one day to the Dravidian Heartland.

"The Home Minister's Saturday programmes were cancelled due to security reasons. His Kanniyakumari roadshow, Nagapattinam public meeting and Tenkasi roadshow were cancelled. And his Sivagangai roadshow for NDA candidate T Devanathan Yadav was also cancelled due to security reasons. But, he will come to Sivaganga on April 12 as per his schedule and he will have darshan at Kottai Bairavar and Arulmigu RajaRajeswari udanurai Satyavakeeswarar temple at Thirumayam around 5 pm on Friday, " sources said.

However, on Friday, Shah will hold a roadshow in Madurai in support of BJP candidate Raama Sreenivasan.

He will also have darshan at Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple on Friday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda are all set to visit Tamil Nadu once again on April 15 and 16, respectively.

While Modi will visit Ambasamudram of Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency on April 15 and address a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Nainar Nagendran, JP Nadda will hold a roadshow at Mettupalayam of Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency in favour of BJP candidate L Murugan on April 16.

Also, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a public meeting at Hosur in support of BJP candidate C Narasimman on April 12.