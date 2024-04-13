LS polls: AIADMK will come in the hands of TTV Dhinakaran after election, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: State BJP President Annamalai on Saturday claimed that AIADMK will come in the hands of TTV Dhinakaran after the Lok Sabha polls, as all the party members and volunteers are on the side of Dhinakaran.

While addressing in the election campaign, Annamalai said that EPS has given the party in the hands of contractors and it is evident from the candidates he has fielded.

He also claimed that if the party was lead by TTV Dhinakaran before, Stalin would not have become the Chief Minister in TN.

TTV Dinakaran from AMMK joined hands with BJP, and is contesting from Theni Lok Sabha constituency.

Tamil Nadu will go polling on April 19, and results for the Lok Sabha poll will be out on June 4.