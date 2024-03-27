LS polls: AIADMK candidate, richest in poll fray from TN, booked for possession of 24,000 sarees for women voters

COIMBATORE: Erode AIADMK candidate ‘Aatral’ Ashok Kumar and two others were booked for being in possession of 24,000 sarees to be distributed among voters.

Acting on a tip off, the flying squad sleuths of the election department carried out a search in a godown at Anna Nagar Street on Kalingarayanpalayam- Kavundapadi Road and found cloth bundles.

As the godown owner Ravichandran couldn’t furnish any documents for the huge stock of sarees, officials inquired him and got to know that the bundles were given by one Yuvaraj 20 days ago at the behest of Aatral Ashok Kumar to be gifted for voters.

There were around 161 bundles, each comprising 150 sarees and estimation is underway to know its total value. Based on a complaint by election wing sleuths, the Chithode police booked ‘Aatral’ Ashok Kumar, godown owner Ravichandran and as well as Yuvaraj.