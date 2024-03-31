LS polls: ‘Aarti of candidates during campaign used as a way to distribute cash under the guise of religious customs’

CHENNAI: An Independent candidate contesting in the Arani parliamentary constituency has filed a petition to the Election observer asking officials to keep a check on the practice of Hindu custom of doing ‘Aarti’ of candidates during their campaign as it is used as a way to distribute cash under the guise of religious customs.



M Ezhilarasu, an advocate who has filed the petition stated that villagers take Arti to candidates while the campaign party visit the villages as a part of the campaigning.

"While it is our culture and tradition, it has to be noted that during campaigning, it has to be kept in check as it is used as a chance to provide money to voters under the guise of tradition, " his petition stated.

Ezhilarasu who is also a part of a movement, "Makkal Puratchi Kazhagam" appealed to the Election Commission to control the practice during campaigning and take suitable action against those who are providing cash to public.