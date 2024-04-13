LS polls: 400 kg gold seized by election flying squad in Kundrathur

CHENNAI: Election flying squad officials on Saturday, seized 400kg gold bar in Kundrathur.

The raid conducted by the election flying squad was near the Vandalur-Minjur Outer Ring Road flyover.

During the raid, the flying squad checked a mini lorry in which 400kg gold bar was present without proper documents and was seized.

The lorry was transported goods from a foreign country to a storage godown in Mannur.

The Income tax officials are now involved and are going to conduct investigation for the procured gold bars.