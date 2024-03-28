LS polls: 27 men, 28 women aged above 120 years to vote in Tamil Nadu

CHENNNAI: Of the 6.23 crore people who are eligible to vote for the upcoming general election in Tamil Nadu, as many as 55 are aged above 120, according to data from the Election Commission of India. In all, 5,537 are aged 100 or above, it added.

As per the data, there are 2,06,574 voters who are aged above 90, of whom 99,439 are male voters and 1,07,128 are female voters. Also, 14,44,851 are aged above 80, it revealed.

According to the Election Commission, those who are aged 85 years and above are eligible to opt for the vote-from-home option. Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu Satyabrata Sahoo had told the media on Tuesday that the commission has received more than seven lakh requests from those above 85 years and differently abled persons. “A team of officials along with EVMs, VVPATs will visit the voters who avail the facility," said Sahoo.

There are a total of 6,23,33,925 voters in Tamil Nadu. Those aged between 40-49 form the highest group (1,37,96,152) followed by the 30-39 age category (1,29,00,263).

The total number of male voters in the State is 3,06,05,793, while female voters number 3,17,19,665. There are also 8,467 third gender voters in the State.

Tamil Nadu will go to polls on April 19 for the upcoming parliamentary elections.