LS polls: 1,175 ballot votes received so far in Chennai

CHENNAI: As many as 1,175 ballot votes were received from senior citizens, police officers and differently abled people in the city and the poll awareness campaign has been intensified in three city constituencies, said district election officer and corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan who attended the poll awareess campaign through para gliding activities.

Additionally, the training session for micro observers officers started in 16 assembly constituencies.

"To ensure 100 percent voting turnout in Chennai district unlike the previous years we have been conducting 18 types of campaign activities across the city including the para gliding. As many as 35 places in the city have recorded less than 40 percent voting especially commercial hubs like T Nagar. So, this time we have urged those who have transferred to the city including army officers, " said Radhakrishnan.

The local body will collect door to door ballot votes by 67 teams monitored by the returning officers of the respective regions.

At least 4,300 registrations of senior citizens above 85 years are physically challenged in the city.

After the door-to-door ballot voting is completed on Saturday the field staff will hand over the votes to the respective returning officers of the three constituencies.

Meanwhile the district election officer commenced the training course for the election micro-observers who will work in the polling centers of all 3 parliamentary constituencies in Chennai district.

The training session was held at the Ripon building, where Radhakrishnan gave instructions and advice to the officials on poll duty.