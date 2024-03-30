LS polls: 107 candidates finalised in Chennai Central, North and South constituencies

CHENNAI: A total of 107 candidates will vie in the capital Chennai to secure the coveted posts of three parliament seats in Chennai district.

As many as 189 nominations were received from the aspirants in three constituencies from March 20 to 28.

It is noted that only three candidates ( all independents) have withdrawn from north and central Chennai constituencies on Saturday.

After the scrutiny process by the returning officers of the respective regions 79 applications were rejected.

Of which, the highest number of applications were rejected from the North Chennai constituency with 31 nominations, of the total number of 67 nominations.

Also, 26 and 23 nominations were rejected in Chennai Central and Chennai South constituencies respectively.

Chennai North will have 35 candidates in fray including three women aspirants.

Chennai Central will have 31 candidates and Chennai South will have 41 candidates including five women candidates.