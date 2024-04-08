LS polls: 10,214 buses to operate on April 17, 18 to facilitate passengers travel for voting

CHENNAI: To facilitate free movement of passengers visiting their hometowns to cast their votes, state transport corporations would operate 10,214 buses on April 17 and 18 ahead of the poll day on April 19.

An official release said that as against the normal daily operation of 2,092 buses, the corporations would operate 2,970 buses from the city and 3,060 buses to other places on April 17 and 18.

The buses would be operated from the five makeshift terminus to avoid traffic congestion.

All the buses bound via ECR and Poonamallee to Vellore, Dharmapuri and Bengaluru would be operated from Koyambedu.

From Madhavaram terminus, the Andhra Pradesh bound buses and usually operated buses to Trichy, Salem, Kumbakkonam and Tiruvannamalai.

Buses bound via GST road would be operated from Kilambakkam terminus.

From MEPZ terminus, the buses plying to Thanjavur and Kubakkonam via Tindivanam, Vikkravandi, and Panruti would be operated.

Buses plying to Kancheepuram, Vellore and Arani via Orgadam would be operated from Tambaram's Valluvar Gurukulam High School Bus stop.

To ensure a smooth return, the corporations would operate a total of 8304 buses including 4,120 special buses on April 20 and 21.















