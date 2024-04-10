LS poll: OMR residents welfare association to conduct meetings with candidates on Apr 13, 14

CHENNAI: While the corporation authorities take various steps to create awareness among the public to increase the vote turnout in Chennai district, the OMR residents welfare association has arranged a meeting with the candidates contesting in south Chennai constituency and Kancheepuram district.

The meeting will be held on April 13 and 14 it would be a session involving audience interaction after this.

"It is challenging for the political parties to reach middle class voters who reside in gated communities and apartment complexes and vice versa for the residents to identify the candidates. To aid them in the same and to enable communication with the people living in Chennai's largest constituency we have arranged a meeting with all the main contenders of the constituency. As many as 4 lakh people live in more than 175 communities, " said Harsha Koda, co-founder of Federation of OMR residents association.

The invitation from the association has been accepted, and candidates from all of the main parties including DMK, ADMK, BJP and NTK, they have committed to attend two meetings on Saturday and Sunday between 2 pm and 6 pm for Chennai South and Kancheepuram seats.

The office bearers of several associations will be in attendance as representatives of their RWAs to hear the candidates' plans, with an emphasis on OMR.

"A session involving audience interaction will follow after this. The goal of the entire process is to show that we, the middle class educated people of OMR are a powerful voting force, who will choose our representatives with knowledge, " said another member of the association.

It is noted that the residents welfare association has already organised meetings in the previous elections.

These meetings not only assisted in selecting candidates with knowledge, but also enabled conveying the expectation and necessities of the area to the Members of Parliament, Legislators, and councillors.