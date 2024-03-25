Lok Sabha polls: ECI issues over 450 star campaigner passes in TN

CHENNAI: The Election Commission has issued as many as 453 star campaigner passes to 18 political parties.

The DMK, the AIADMK, the CPI, the CPM, DMDK and Bahujan Samaj Party have received 40 passes each, while IUML, Thol Thirumavalavan’s VCK, Seeman’s NTK, Indiya Jananayaka Katchi and Vaiko’s MDMK have received 20 passes each.

Puthiya Tamiligam (19), Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (15) and T T V Dhinakaran’s AMMK (17) have received star campaigners; passes to facilitate the senior leaders to carry out elections, according to the ECI.

The star campaigner, according to the Commissioner, is a person chosen by a political party and popular politician, who campaign for the party and its allies candidates across the state.

While unrecognised parties are limited to field a maximum of 20 campaigners, recongised parties like the DMK and the AIADMK can field a maximum of 40.