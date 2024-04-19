Lok Sabha Election 2024 live updates: Mock poll begins

CHENNAI: The 2024 Lok Sabha polls will kick off Friday with polling for the first phase scheduled in 102 constituencies spread across 21 states and Union Territories, including 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone Puducherry seat.

Approximately 6.23 crore voters in Tamil Nadu will vote across nearly 68,000 polling stations, deciding the fate of 950 candidates.

Voting will begin at 7 AM and end at 6 PM.





Among the prominent candidates in the fray in the first phase are Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Sarbananda Sonowal, Gaurav Gogoi of Congress and DMK's Kanimozhi. K Annamalai, who is steering the BJP campaign in Tamil Nadu, is also among the contestants.





