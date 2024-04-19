Lok Sabha Election 2024 live updates: Mock poll begins
CHENNAI: The 2024 Lok Sabha polls will kick off Friday with polling for the first phase scheduled in 102 constituencies spread across 21 states and Union Territories, including 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone Puducherry seat.
Approximately 6.23 crore voters in Tamil Nadu will vote across nearly 68,000 polling stations, deciding the fate of 950 candidates.
Voting will begin at 7 AM and end at 6 PM.
Among the prominent candidates in the fray in the first phase are Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Sarbananda Sonowal, Gaurav Gogoi of Congress and DMK's Kanimozhi. K Annamalai, who is steering the BJP campaign in Tamil Nadu, is also among the contestants.
CEC Rajiv Kumar says, "Everything is in place. The preparations started actually two years back and a wide range of preparations. So, it's from preparing the voter list, to preparing polling stations, finding their routes, how to reach their deployment of forces, finding out vulnerable booths and then creating amenities at the booths...So, it's a tremendous exercise started over two years back.
Also, the great technological interventions which are there. So, everything is prepared over roughly 1.86 lakh polling stations to go on the first phase of polling with around 16.86 crore voters. So, everything is set. It is now for voters to come and vote in large numbers on every polling station."
Chief Minister MK Stalin will cast his vote here around 9 am
Mock poll begins at a poll booth, situated at SIET, Alwarpet