Jackfruit symbol godsend: OPS

MADURAI: Launching his poll campaign at Rameswaram, ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Ramanathapuram constituency as an independent candidate on behalf of the BJP, said he’s absolutely happy with the ‘Jackfruit’ symbol allotted by the electoral authority on a shuffling basis and confident of his victory. The symbol’s a godsend, he said.

One having many competitors with the same profile name in the run up to the elections, OPS said there could be many ‘Panneerselvams’ against his candidature in Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency, “but this OPS from Theni was the odd man out to have chosen by J Jayalalithaa, former CM and AIADMK supremo. I still dwell in hearts of people and nobody else can defeat me.”

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for having given him opportunity to contest polls from Ramanathapuram sans AIADMK flag and party symbol, OPS was certain that a Modi-led government would be formed at the Centre for the third consecutive term.

The five-time MLA OPS said his hometown Theni progressed well with major development projects and he was instrumental in bringing Government Medical College, polytechnic and engineering colleges for the benefit of students there. Citing these, OPS said if he’s given the opportunity to serve the people of Ramanathapuram, efforts would be taken to transform this drought hit constituency into a green and fertile soil. He promised to establish an airport and promote tourism infrastructure in Ramanathapuram.

Earlier, OPS offered prayers at Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram and took dips in the holy tanks and wells. Amidst supporters, he garlanded statues of the late national leaders, sources said.