It’s Modiji vs 2G in The Nilgiris, says Murugan

COIMBATORE: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan on Sunday said the real contest would be between Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘ji’ and 2 ‘G’ in The Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency.

Addressing reporters in Avinashi in Tirupur, which is part of The Nilgiris constituency, where he is contesting, Murugan said the people in the Nilgiris are in anguish over electing A Raja, who brought shame to Tamil Nadu through 2G scam, which has been taken up for an appeal in court.

Listing out various schemes rolled out by the BJP government, Murugan said their goal is to make India a superpower in the next 25 years. “Our vision is to make the country a guiding force for the whole world. In the last 10 years, the Prime Minister has taken the nation on a developmental path,” he said.

Exuding confidence that BJP will win over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, Murugan said, “Our party has grown stronger to create a remarkable impact.”