IT Minister’s intervention helps 99-yr-old woman to vote

MADURAI: Leila Kurian, an elderly, bedridden woman of KK Nagar, Madurai, got a helping hand from PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services to vote as she missed her postal voting schedule as no officials came to her house.

Her daughter on Thursday tweeted the Minister about it and asked if he can help Leila Kurian to vote on Friday.

Responding immediately, the Minister arranged for an ambulance van to take her to the polling station at KK Nagar, which comes under Madurai North Assembly constituency and helped her exercise her democratic duty, sources said.