"It makes clear Congress' mindset": BJP's Annamalai on Sam Pitroda's remarks on wealth redistribution

WAYANAD: BJP Tamil Nadu Chief K Annamalai on Wednesday said that Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda's remark on the redistribution of wealth makes clear what the Congress mindset is.

"Every day, Congress gives some shape to their economic model. Rahul Gandhi talks about the redistribution of resources, he wants to do a financial survey and an institutional survey. Sam Pitroda has gone one step further to say that 55% of the wealth will be taken by the government as inheritance tax. Even in US, it is there in 6-7 states... This only makes it clear what the Congress mindset is," Annamalai told ANI during his roadshow in Wayanad in support of his party's candidate and Kerala BJP chief K Surendran.

"The shape of the economic model they are preparing is coming out, and Sam Pitroda has let the cat out of the bag... Why should people allow a financial survey to happen in their homes... Can Congress clarify what Rahul Gandhi said?... Mangalsutra is an asset in every family and PM Narendra Modi talked about exactly what Rahul Gandhi and Sam Pitroda said," he added.

Sam Pitroda's proposal of an inheritance tax law has snowballed into a major political controversy.

"In America, there is an inheritance tax. If one has 100 million USD worth of wealth and when he dies he can only transfer probably 45 percent to his children, 55 percent is grabbed by the government. That's an interesting law. It says you in your generation, made wealth and you are leaving now, you must leave your wealth for the public, not all of it, half of it, which to me sounds fair," Pitroda had said.

Talking about the contest in Wayanad, Annamalai exuded confidence in Surendran's win.

"K Surendran is going to win with a huge margin. He is not here to defeat Rahul Gandhi, he is here to serve people," Annamalai said.

"Can Rahul Gandhi present a white paper to say what he has done for Wayanad in the last five years? He has visited Wayanad less than 10 times and now he has come for only elections. people of Wayanad want a son of the soil who can stand with the plantation workers and implement central government schemes in the region to improve the quality of life here," he added.

The voting for 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state will take place from 7 AM to 6 PM on April 26, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4.



