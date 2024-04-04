Industrial hub seeks representative with dedication to rejuvenate all sectors

TIRUCHY: Despite being the geographically epic centre of Tamil Nadu, Tiruchy, has over 50 per cent of the population involved in agriculture activities, the region has been considered the high-pressure boiler and fabrication capital of India.

There are several major public sector companies like BHEL, HAPP, OFT, and Railway Workshop in Tiruchy. Around 500 MSME units have evolved and started functioning as auxiliary units to the BHEL. Apart from BHEL, other PSUs such as Ordnance Factory, Railway Workshop, and Dalmia Cements are also playing pivotal roles in the industrial growth of the region.

Along with the fabrication industry, Gem Cutting, Korai Mat Weaving, Readymade Garments, and agricultural-related industries were getting good turnover in the past but sadly most of the units were shut due to a lack of support from the government. The people have been longing for an elected member who can resolve their issues and help rejuvenate the sick industries.

Though the district of Tiruchirappalli includes Srirangam, Tiruchirappalli (West), Tiruchirappalli (East), Tiruverumbur, Lalgudi, Manachanallur, Musiri, Thuraiyur and Manapparai Assembly segments, after the delimitation, rural constituencies like Lalgudi, Manachanallur, Musiri and Thuraiyur were shifted to the adjacent Perambalur constituency. Similarly, Manapparai was brought under the Karur constituency.

Tiruchy, which is facing the 18th Lok Sabha election, witnessed its first general election in 1951 and so far it has seen as many as 17 of them and one bypoll. From 1951 to 2019, CPI won three times, while CPM won once, Congress won for five terms, TMC, during GK Moopanar time, won once and AIADMK won three times. However, the DMK has won only once, and the same with MDMK.

In 2019, Su Thirunavukkarasar (Congress) contested in the DMK alliance secured 6.21 lakh votes, and won with 4.59 lakh votes difference over Dr Elangovan (DMDK), who secured 1.61 lakh votes while Sarubala R Thondaiman (AMMK) secured 1,00, 818 votes.

But there is a strong feeling among the people that Thirunavukkarasar was rarely seen in the constituency and did nothing for the people so they were in aversion against him. Hence DMK allotted the segment to MDMK this time.

Since the minorities form a considerable strength especially playing a deciding factor in a few Assembly segments, the caste voting factor had yielded less fruit and so the parties have fielded the candidates accordingly.

However, the ‘outsider’ factor has been heard louder during this election as the DMK-led alliance allotted the segment to MDMK and that party fielded Durai Vaiko who is not from Tiruchy while the other candidates P Karuppiah (AIADMK), P Senthilnathan (AMMK) and D Rajesh (NTK) are from same Mukkulathor community and also from Tiruchy.

However, the voters say that they do not bother about the background of the candidates but are concerned about their dedication to uplift the industries in which several lakhs of people are dependent. Since the Tiruchy applies to the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Ministry of Road Transport, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Food Processing, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Textiles, Ministry of Agriculture, and Ministry of MSME, the elected member should have thorough knowledge of these sectors and bring proper development.