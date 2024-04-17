"INDI alliance on field without any PM face," BJP candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan

CHENNAI: Bharatiya Janata Party South Chennai candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Wednesday that despite the Lok Sabha election, the INDI alliance is treating it as if it were state elections without projecting a prime ministerial candidate. Soundararajan paid floral tributes to freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai on the occasion of his 268th birth anniversary.

Soundararajan told ANI that the BJP is very confident of winning as they are facing the elections under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "This is not the last day of campaigning, as the best of our party is going to start. This is the Lok Sabha polls, but the INDI alliance is on the field as if it were the state elections. Whatever the situation, they should have a central face. Stalin is talking all about states. We are very confident because we are facing the elections under a strong leader, PM Modi. "We have a PM candidate. AIADMK doesn't have any face. One of the party functionaries was saying either Rahul Gandhi will be the PM or MK Stalin will be the PM. If Stalin cannot function as a Chief Minister, then how will he function as PM?" she said. Further, Soundararajan also said that she was very confident of her victory in the polls alleging that the ruling party in the State did not provide solutions to the problems of the people.

"I am very confident that people will vote for me. The ruling party people here are living far from reality. People in South Chennai lack basic facilities. South Chennai seat will be won by the BJP. The DMK government is anti-Hindu, and they will get a befitting reply from the people. People are now realising their pseudo-secularism," Soundarajan said. She is contesting agisnt DMK's incumbent MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and AIADMK's J Jayavardhan who won in 2014 but lost to Thamizhachi in 2019. In the 2019 elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance secured an overwhelming victory, winning 38 out of 39 seats. All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 19 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4. Tamil Nadu ranks fifth in terms of Lok Sabha seats, with 39 seats, including 32 unreserved seats and seven reserved for SC candidates. The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. (ANI)