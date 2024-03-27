Independent candidate files papers with Rs 10 coins to create awareness against refusal of the denomination

TIRUCHY: Claiming that the vendors refuse to accept Rs 10 coin, an independent candidate for Tiruchy Lok Sabha polls had come with a container full of such coins and filed his papers on Tuesday. Rajendran (65), a retired TNSTC employee who came to Tiruchy Collectorate around 1 pm with a box full of Rs 10 coins for Rs 25,000, the deposit amount for the Lok Sabha polls.

On seeing him, the poll officials asked him whether he really came for filing his paper as no one accompanied him. Rajendran told the officials that he was serious in contesting the Lok Sabha polls in Tiruchy constituency and had prepared all the documents. -

The officials who scrutinised the papers let him to the Returning officer and district collector M Pradeep Kumar and he submitted all the documents. The officials accepted the coins and took them to a separate room and started counting them which lasted for around 2 hours. After coming out of the Returning Officers’s chamber, Rajendran said, most of the vendors and even the bus conductors do not accept the Rs 10 coins despite the strict orders.