If Modi comes back to power the next election will have only one party: Kamal Haasan

CHENNAI: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan warned on Sunday that if the Narendra Modi government returns to power, there will be no opposition parties and a one-party system will prevail.

"If it is a good government, we should appreciate it. We should give them another chance. But they (the BJP government) created the belief that if we give them another chance, there won't be another election in the country.

Don't believe such things. There will be another election, but one button on the EVM for one candidate will be written in Hindi alone. That is one country, one language, and one party.

We are used to seeing a tricolour on the national flag, but they wanted to change it to one colour. I will not agree to it," he said while seeking support for DMK's Sriperumbudur candidate TR Baalu at Mogappair.

Haasan declared that he decided on his political stance when he joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"How many North Indian actors took part? How many actors took part in the yatra? Acting is my profession, while politics is my responsibility. I don't confuse both of them. When it comes to responsibility, I will be there," he said.

The actor-politician hit out at Prime Minister Modi for not visiting the city during the floods and for visiting the state several times during the election.

He said that the union government did not extend a helping hand when needed. He also criticised the centre for not releasing its share of funds for the Chennai Metro Rail Phase 2 project being implemented by the state government at Rs 68,000 crore.

Addressing in support of DMK's Chennai North candidate, Dr. Kalanidhi Veerasamy, at Otteri, the MNM leader said that the BJP's 10 years of rule are only a trailer, and the main picture is yet to come.

"I, being a scriptwriter, know what awaits us. They seek to shift the capital to Nagpur (the headquarters of the RSS), make India a Hindu country, and use Hindi alone as the governance language.

They have already started replacing history textbooks with mythology. We should not allow this to happen. Hence, you should vote for the India bloc candidates," he said.