I thank Stalin for revealing the fact that Modi will become a PM again, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: Responding to Chief Minister MK Stalin's questions to PM Modi, State BJP president K Annamalai on Wednesday thanked him for unknowingly revealing the fact that Narendra Modi will take oath as PM for the third consecutive term.

Annamalai also posed a series of questions to CM Stalin in his social media post, quoting his early post on PM.

"Will Stalin be aware of the fact that the DMK, which is contesting in just 21 seats, cannot save even a dead end road in Tamil Nadu, not India? During the 2021 election, DMK made 511 poll promises, do you (Stalin) have the courage to tell the people how many of them have been fulfilled? You must clarify which minorities in India are affected by the CAA, " Annamalai said.

"It may be your habit to say whatever someone writes down. But that is not attractive for the post of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu that you are holding, " Annamalai said, adding that as a result of DMK and Congress ceding Katchatheevu islet to Sri Lanka, the Indian fishermen have been suffering all these years.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister MK Stalin took strong exception to PM Narendra Modi's campaign in the state and likened the latter's visits to a migratory bird arriving at the sanctuary during season and posed him questions on a series of issues.