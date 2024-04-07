I-T dept sleuths raid lodge in Theni used by AMMK functionaries

MADURAI: As campaign heat goes up ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, flying squads deputed by the District Election Officer to monitor the Model Code of Conduct and seize unaccounted cash have intensified their tasks.

Sleuths attached to the Income Tax Department conducted a surprise check in a private lodge located at Vadakarai near Periyakulam in Theni district, on Friday night.

Acting on a tip off, the sleuths conducted a thorough check in the lodge, where over fifteen functionaries of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) were said to have stayed. Earlier, the Flying squad personnel were informed that large amounts of money was kept in the lodge in violation.

Based on information, T Muthu Madhavan, Revenue Divisional Officer, Periyakulam, along with the Income Tax Department personnel and the flying squad members inspected the lodge.

After conducting a search in various rooms of the lodge for almost four hours, they found no unaccounted cash or documents, sources said.