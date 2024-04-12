I have no regrets with the BJP, will continue campaigning through social media: Kushboo

CHENNAI: Actress-turned-politician, a special invitee of BJP National Executive Committee and a member of National Commission for Women, Kushboo Sundar tells Ramakrishna of DT Next that she has no regrets over not getting BJP's ticket to contest the Lok Sabha polls. Excerpts...

You have decided to take a pause from election campaigning due to your health condition...What’s the real reason behind this?

•I have been suffering from the problem of tailbone fractures for the last 5 years. Till April 25, my campaign was planned for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and other states. I had to travel by car for 8 to 10 hours while going from one place to another for an election campaign. There was an infection in the area where the tailbone fracture was, and an immediate surgery was required. So, on doctor’s advice, I have opted out of the campaign as I want to avoid car travel.

Is this break temporary? Or permanent?

•Definitely temporary. I have only taken a break for two months. However, I continue my campaign work through social media. I will definitely attend party events including press conferences.

Having joined the BJP in the year 2020, do you regret not getting a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha polls?

•Of course I have no regrets. Within a year of joining the party, I was given the post of special invitee of the National Executive Committee and the post of member of the NCW and a MLA ticket in 2011. Others are saying that I am upset that I did not get a ticket to contest these LS polls. But, I am very happy. My hard work and talent have been given due respect.

Did you ask for a ticket in this Lok Sabha election?

•I never asked for a ticket to contest any election. Never expected that. If they wanted to give it to me, they would have given it to me. Knowing that whoever contests the election will win, others have been given a chance. The party leadership will always make the right decision.

Raadhika Sarathkumar, who was travelling with you in the Cinema, has been given a ticket...have you spoken to Sarathkumar and Raadhika?

•Raadhika is my good friend. During the Prime Minister’s visit to Salem, Sarathkumar and I had a long conversation. Both are old friends of mine. I am proud that Raadhika got the ticket. Raadhika is definitely a winnable, talented and brave candidate.

How will Prime Minister Modi’s frequent visits to Tamil Nadu help the growth of TN BJP?

•Today, DMK is saying that AIADMK is BJP’s B team and AIADMK is saying that DMK is BJP’s B team. We are happy to see the growth of the BJP to the extent that the AIADMK and DMK accept the BJP as A team.

What is your view on Udhayanidhi, Kanimozhi and others saying that even if Modi stays in Tamil Nadu, there will be no impact...?

•DMK’s fear of defeat is visible on their faces. So far, no Prime Minister has received such a rousing welcome in Tamil Nadu. During Modi’s visit to TN, opposition parties including DMK are confused and scared by the grand support he gets from TN people.

Did Kushboo insult the women who receive Rs 1,000 Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai?

•DMK is misrepresenting such things to hide their mistakes. Nowhere did I say that the women heads of the family are begging. I just said that the DMK government is almsgiving.

Missing AIADMK’s support is a setback to the BJP?

•Of course not. Today, the BJP has grown tremendously. BJP has the courage to form a separate alliance without AIADMK. But the Congress does not have the guts to contest alone without the DMK.

In the Annamalai-led BJP, many senior leaders are said to be dissatisfied...

•We are all working together. If the news of BJP is on the front page today, Annamalai has a big role in it. At the same time, the groundwork of previous leaders also plays a huge role.

What do you think about the continuous exodus of state level functionaries from the BJP?

•If there is a party, many people will join...and leave. 80 per cent of people in DMK are from other parties including AIADMK. Did Senthilbalaji grow up in DMK? Party hopping is not a big deal. If a party does not agree to continue traveling, they will leave. It should be left democratically.