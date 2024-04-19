"I did my democratic duty to protect the country": Stalin on the first day of voting

CHENNAI: As the country goes to the polls during the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin cast his vote in Alwarpet, Chennai and said that he performed his democratic duty to protect the country. MK Stalin also appealed to the voters to do their democratic duty. Taking to his official X Handle, the Tamil Nadu CM posted his pictures during the voting and said, "I have done my Democratic duty. I request All should do their democratic duty."

The Tamil Nadu CM also motivated the young voters to cast their vote with enthusiasm. "Everyone vote correctly. Especially young people, who are first-time voters should vote with enthusiasm! The future of our India is in your hands..." Earlier, Union Minister and BJP candidate from Nilgiris, L Murugan on Friday cast his vote at a polling station in Koyambedu in Chennai. The minister urged the voters, especially the first-time voters, to come forward and cast their vote for a developed and corruption-free nation, Viksit Bharat. "I urge the voters to come forward and cast their vote for Viksit Bharat, a developed nation and corruption-free nation. So, I appeal to the first-time voters, women, and all voters to come forward to vote 100 per cent."

In the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, comprising the Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI (M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, and AIFB, registered a landslide victory, winning 38 out of the 39 seats in the state. Voting is underway for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu in the first phase of the general elections.

Voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 began on Friday across 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states and Union Territories as the mega seven-phase electoral exercise commenced at 7:00 am. Voters will exercise the franchise until 6:00 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking his third consecutive term, while the opposition bloc-INDIA- a coalition of opposition parties formed to take on the BJP in the general elections, is eyeing ousting him from power.

According to the data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), a total of 1.87 lakh polling stations have been set up, while 18 lakh personnel have been deployed across the 102 constituencies going to the polls. (ANI)