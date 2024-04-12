‘I am Panneerselvam with double O,’ says Ramnad NDA candidate on namesakes

CHENNAI: Ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam claimed that 5 independent candidates with similar sounding names are contesting against him in Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency.

Apparently dummies set up to confuse voters, won’t succeed as he, OPS is with double O, referring to his star status.

The former chief minister is contesting the polls as an independent with the support of BJP-led NDA. Surprisingly all those other O Panneerselvams too demanded the same set of three symbols I wanted from the Election Commission, Panneerselvam said.

“As the EC mandates using a lot to decide the symbol (if in case more than 2 candidates vie for a single symbol), it was done in my case two. I won the symbol, which is lucky for me. Others are mere O Pannerselvams but I am the one with double O,” he said.