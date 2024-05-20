Hrithik Roshan votes, father Rakesh and sister Sunaina join

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan was joined by his filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan and sister Sunaina Roshan on the way to cast their votes in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai on Monday.

In a video clip, Hrithik is seen wearing a black T-shirt with grey pants and baseball cap inside the polling booth as he gets his index finger inked.

His father, Rakesh Roshan, is seen talking to Sunaina in the background.



Earlier in the day, many renowned Bollywood personalities, notably Gulzar, Javed Akhtar, Salim Khan, Mahesh Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, David Dhawan, Akshay Kumar and Govinda, were also seen exercising their right.

Hrithik was last seen on screen in 'Fighter', directed by Siddharth Anand, which also starred actors Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

He will next be seen reprising Major Kabir Dhaliwal in 'War 2', which features Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.