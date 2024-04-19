Hindi sneaks into voters' list; booth agents stop couple from voting, cops step in

CHENNAI: A couple who came to vote at the Adambakkam polling station in Chennai were initially denied permission to vote because their names were listed in Hindi in the voter list.

The polling agents asked for their voter ID cards, but they only had their Aadhaar cards.

The agents refused to allow them to vote, citing the rules.

This led to a brief argument between the couple and the agents.

Though the couple had not committed mistakes, it is still unclear how the voters list, cleared by Chennai corporation and ECI, had their names in Hindi.

The police intervened and checked the couple's details on the Election Commission's website.

They found that the couple's names and photos were listed in Hindi, and they were eligible to vote.

The police then allowed the couple to cast their votes.

The incident caused a brief commotion at the polling station.

The couple, who were from the sixth street of Surandar Nagar, Adambakkam, had come to vote at booth number 310 in the South Chennai parliamentary constituency.

The incident highlights the importance of having accurate and accessible voter information to ensure smooth voting processes.