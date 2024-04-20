High polling in rural pockets of Central dists, technical glitches reported in many

TIRUCHY: The Lok Sabha polls passed peacefully in the Central region of the State and there was brisk polling in the rural pockets than the urban areas.

Among the Lok Sabha seats in the Central region, the Perambalur segment registered the maximum of 74.46 per cent among the six Assembly seats and Thanjavur recorded the lowest turnout of voters with 69.82 per cent.

Technical snags were reported in several areas from the morning. For instance, polling at booth no 191 at Periyamilaguparai Adi Dravidar Welfare School was delayed for more than half an hour as there was an error in the machine. The officials rectified it and the polling resumed. Similarly, at booth no 236 at Punganur in Srirangam, there was an error after polling of 15 votes and the officials tried to rectify it but failed.

Subsequently, the technical staff arrived and rectified the error and the polling resumed. While in K-Periyapattu at Maravanur in Manapparai, there was a mismatch in the voters list and there was a commotion for a while. But it was resolved soon and the polling continued smoothly thereafter.

Though there was a dull polling in the urban areas till the afternoon, brisk polling was witnessed across the rural areas in the region and thus, Karur registered 74.05 per cent, Perambalur 74.46 per cent, Nagapattinam 72.21 per cent, Mayiladuthurai 71.45 per cent, Thanjavur 69.82 per cent and Tiruchy registered 71.20 per cent as per the election commission of India.