HEIs to share ECI creatives among students

CHENNAI: The creatives of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on voter awareness including the voter’s pledge will be shared among the students in Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs).

The Ministry of Education’s move to instruct all the HEIs to share ECI’s creatives among students came against the backdrop recent survey conducted by the commission indicating that only 40 per cent of the country’s eligible voters (those who turned 18) have enrolled to exercise their franchise.

A circular of the Ministry said that ECI has shared creatives on voter awareness including voter’s pledges, short films, and other things. Accordingly, these creatives will be available in the Google Drive link -- https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1s5zjXrdDqtuduYJeg3VmFiMXr8r6bwd0

All universities and colleges were asked to share these creatives with the students, faculty members, and other employees in their respective institutions. The HEIs could also use their social media handles to share these creatives on Voter Awareness and also tag @ECISVEEP and @ugc-india.