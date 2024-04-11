HC refuses Ram Navami procession during LS election campaign

CHENNAI: Citing security reasons, the Madras High Court refused to grant permission to conduct Rama Navami procession across various southern districts during the 2024 parliamentary election campaign.

Justice G Jayachandran heard the petition moved by Sree Anjaneyam Charitable Trust seeking to grant permission to hold the Rama Navami procession from April 12 to 17 in 11 districts of the State.

Advocate General (AG) PS Raman submitted that the Trust is seeking permission to hold the procession in 11 districts including Nilgiri, Madurai, Dindigul, and Kanniyakumari during the peak time of the election campaign.

Since the routes fixed by the petitioner for the procession covers the storage rooms earmarked to keep the E-Voting machine hence, considering security reasons the representation of the petitioner was denied.

Accepting the submission, the judge refused to grant permission to hold a continuous procession during the campaign. Further, the judge also grants liberty to the petitioner if the Trust confines itself to hold the procession in a particular place, then the court can direct the State to grant permission.

Later, the judge directed the State to consider the representation of the petitioner if it confines to a particular place in accordance with the law. The court also directed the petitioner to maintain peace and harmony during the procession.