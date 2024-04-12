Gateway to TN, Tiruvallur deserves better roads, institutions

CHENNAI: Sandwiched between state capital Chennai and neighbouring Andhra, Tiruvallur constituency had always been a picture of neglect crying for infrastructure boost. Tiruvallur, when compared to the nearby Lok Sabha constituencies like Chennai, Kancheepuram and Sriperumbudur, lacks in quality roads, drains and government educational institutions. The MTH road traffic from Padi to Tirumullaivoyal is a nightmare and a long pending demand and the public also demand extension of metro rail up to Redhills.

Though Tiruvallur serves as the gateway to TN from neighbouring Andhra and enjoys close proximity to religious hotspots like Tirutani, Tirupati and Sholingur, the constituency wears a rural look with not many star hotels or high-end restaurants reflecting the life of residents marked with low income. Blessed with Poondi and Puttlur dams, agriculture continues to be a major source of income and railway connectivity is the lifeline for the residents.

Tiruvallur is a reserved constituency with more than 30 per cent of the voters belonging to the scheduled caste community and majority of the voters are from other backward castes.

“The constituency is very positive for the Congress and at the same time the NTK cadre are campaigning briskly seeking votes for the party candidate. We are yet to see the DMDK candidate in our locality (Poondi panchayat) and wish he will campaign in our locality,” said advocate D Dhanasekar. Tiruvallur also lacks quality roads and Poondi should soon be upgraded as a tourist spot. The new MP should focus on restoration and desilting of Poondi reservoir, the advocate added.

“Central Government staff dominate areas like Avadi, Pattabiram and Annanur. Farmers dominate areas like Tiruvallur and Gummidipoondi. From Ponneri to Pazhaverkadu (Pulicat) large number of fishing villages are located,” said N Kumar, who owns a farm near Poondi.

Railway passengers also demand stoppage of express trains at Tiruvallur and there is a demand for a new MTC terminal, Kumar added.

“The constituency enjoys good population of Vanniyars and Yadavs and we should wait for the June 4 results to see whether the alliance of PMK and Devanathan Yadav led caste-based outfits transfer votes to its ally the BJP-led NDA or not,” opined S Paramasivam, who runs food outlet in Manavalan Nagar.





“The AIADMK should have fielded its own candidate and should have asked resourceful politicians and former minister Mafoi Pandiarajan and P Benjamin to do the election work for AIADMK candidate, but the seat which was won twice during the time of Amma (Jayalalithaa) was given to DMDK, which has fielded K Nallathambi, who had represented the Egmore constituency from Central Chennai,” opined a former AIADMK councillor from Avadi. There are also difficulty in popularising the DMDK’s murasu symbol and the Congress has fielded a star candidate Sasikanth Senthil. The Congress had replaced the sitting MP Jayakumar, who faces anti-incumbency, the councillor added.



“Tiruvallur is very special for me. I grew up here. My mother’s village is here. It’s a semi-urban place, which has its own challenges in terms of development and planning. An industrialised Tiruvallur requires big planning. I believe I possess some experience in handling these things. Be it Ennore Harbour or Pazhaverkadu I am better positioned to handle the issues and plan for Tiruvallur. My predecessor has done a lot. He has brought the medical college and funds for the project in Pazhaverkadu. I have to build on and complete whatever has done, said Sasikanth Senthil.

The other candidates in four-corner contest are NTK - Jagadeesh Sundher and BJP - Pon V Balaganapathy.