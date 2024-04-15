Free India from BJP’s tax regime: says Kamal Haasan in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan on Sunday asked people to vote wisely to save the country from the BJP’s tax regime.

Campaigning in Tirupur constituency for CPI candidate K Subbarayan, Kamal quipped that the Union government may levy tax even for Rs 5 crore given to a Member of Parliament as constituency development fund.

“An East India Company was driven away from the country, but now a North India Company is levying tax,” he said in an apparent reference to the BJP government.

He said if Tirupur has to recover from the GST impact and demonetisation, then people should make their choice wisely in the LS polls. “Tirupur’s textile sector, which was leading globally has witnessed a setback due to rise in price of cotton and yarn shortage.”