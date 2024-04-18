Flying squad seizes Rs 8.59 lakh from car of Nilgiris DMK leader

COIMBATORE: Sleuths of the EC flying squad seized Rs 8.59 lakh from the car of a DMK functionary in The Nilgiris on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip off on money distribution, a team of flying squad sleuths searched Kotagiri DMK union secretary Nellai Kannan’s car, which was parked by its driver Naveen Kumar at Sakkatha locality near Kotagiri.

Besides cash, the police also seized DMK’s campaign pamphlets and mufflers. A quarrel broke out, when some BJP workers videographed, while officials were counting the cash.

Meanwhile in Nagapattinam, the officials seized Rs 3.50 lakh in cash from two different bike riders at Thirumarugal and Sheshamoolai.