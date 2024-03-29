Fight is between Dravidian majors, BJP not in scene at all: Velumani

CHENNAI: AIADMK ex-minister SP Velumani said the fight is only between the Dravidian majors (AIADMK and DMK) and not with BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing party functionaries in Gudalur, Velumani said the BJP, which may have a meager 10 per cent vote share shouldn’t be taken into consideration. “The DMK and AIADMK are in a secret relationship,” he said. Taking a further dig at DMK, Velumani said the DMK, which had 38 MPs, failed to bring any development projects to Tamil Nadu.

“It was during AIADMK rule, bus stands, hos- pitals, Government Medical College, roads and other infrastructure facilities came up in the Nilgiris. If AIADMK comes to power after the 2026 assembly polls, houses will be built for private tea estate workers. All schemes stopped by AIADMK will be taken up for implementation,” he said.

Claiming that people are not ready to vote for DMK as prices of milk, property tax, elec- tricity and construction materials have increased manifold, the AIADMK leader said more than 10,000 houses were still not provided power supply in the Gudalur region.