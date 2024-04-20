Except NTK candidate’s detention, polling smooth in Chennai

CHENNAI: Efforts of the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) ensured that polling went on peacefully barring few minor incidents in Chennai police limits on Friday. Apart from providing security, police personnel were trained to assist differently abled and elderly voters and in several polling stations, the public thanked the officers on the ground for their service, said a police officer.

GCP Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore cast his vote with his family members at St Lazar’s Middle School Polling Station, Thatchi Arunachalam Street, Mylapore, after which he went around the city supervising the security arrangements at different polling stations.

A total of 20,000 police personnel were deployed for the election-related security arrangements. “The strong rooms where the EVM machines will be kept until the day of counting will be guarded by City police and four layer security will remain there until the day of counting,” a police officer said.

While there were no major law and order situations, there were minor incidents. Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) candidate for Chennai Central constituency, R Karthikeyan staged a dharna outside a polling booth near Pallavan Salai after police asked him to leave the polling station when he questioned officers alleging issues with the button on the EVM machine adjacent to his party’s microphone symbol. “They (polling officers) were not ready to do a test vote in front of us,” Karthikeyan told reporters. Later, when he stated a sit in protest outside the polling station, he was detained and let off later.

In another incident, secretary of Hindu Munnani Katchi, CD Amudhan was detained and let go with a warning after he allegedly created a ruckus at a polling booth in Pulianthope with the voters in an inebriated state.

In Vyasarpadi too, polling was affected for an hour after booth agents of other parties alleged that pressing any button on the EVM led to vote for the BJP. After authorities explained about the technical discrepancy, which led to the confusion, polling resumed.