EVMs sent with high security after spl pujas

TIRUCHY: The Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), control units, and Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail(VVPAT) machines were dispatched to polling booths across Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Perambalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam amidst high security after performing special puja on Thursday.

Along with the machines, as many as 64 stationery materials including the materials for sealing the machines were also dispatched to the respective polling booths. The officials inspected the materials at around 10 am and the machines were loaded on the trucks and they were sent after a special puja performed by priests. Coconuts were broken in front of the first vehicle and lemons were placed under all the wheels of the first vehicles.

At Ariyamangalam zonal office in Tiruchy city corporation, the temple priests offered an arathi to the vehicles loaded with EVMs and performed a small ritual for the smooth conduct of the general election and performed a puja to drive away evil spirits which could prevent peaceful polling. Local police along with the para military force accompanied the vehicles.

Officials said that a mock polling would be held in the presence of booth agents at all the polling booths between 5.30 am and 6 am and the general polling would commence at 7 pm.

Elaborate arrangements have been made at all the polling booths. Special support systems for differently abled and aged voters are also made properly. The sensitive booths would also be monitored by drones and webcasting has also been made.

Earlier, the Tiruchy Returning Officer M Pradeep Kumar visited the polling booths and ensured proper arrangements and basic amenities for the polling officials as well as the electorate.