‘Every state forced to move courts for justice, funds, says DMK prez

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi only made every state approach courts for justice and funds.

Addressing a campaign rally in Kancheepuram where he mustered support for Sriperumbudur and Kancheepuram candidates, Stalin referred to the recent floods in the state capital region and said, “When Kancheepuram and Chennai suffered the deluge in last December, did the Union government allot a single rupee as relief assistance? I met Prime Minister Modi and placed a request. He offered to provide assistance. Tamil Nadu MPs led by TR Baalu met and placed a request for funds with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He too assured relief assistance. But, so far we have not received funds.”

“Prime Minister Modi is a person who even lied to me, a state Chief Minister. Now, we have moved the Supreme Court for relief assistance. Can the PM even talk about state rights and cooperative federalism? Does he have the moral right to even do so?” the Chief Minister said.

“Not only us (Tamil Nadu). Kerala has moved the Supreme Court seeking funds for development projects. Karnataka has filed a case for drought relief. The Prime Minister has only made every state approach the court for justice and funds,” said Stalin, justifying his earlier remark that even the PM’s own eyes will not believe his tears.

Ridiculing the PM’s comment that there was strong anti-DMK wave in Tamil Nadu, Stalin said, “I do not know if I should laugh or pity the PM for his day dream. The BJP will not grow in Tamil Nadu in many years to come.”

Sparing a thought for Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, Stalin referred to the latter’s media interview and said that EPS has refused to categorically deny support to BJP post-polls. “This is the manner in which EPS opposes the BJP. Did EPS say anywhere that BJP was their ideological enemy. Why he is unable to categorically state the AIADMK would never support the BJP? The vote cast for the AIADMK is for the BJP,” the CM added.