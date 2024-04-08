Even PM campaign won’t help BJP win single seat: Udhay

COIMBATORE: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday said the BJP will not win even a single seat, even if Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigns in Tamil Nadu till April 19.

“Not only in the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP cannot win a single constituency, even if Modi campaigns in Tamil Nadu till 2026 Assembly polls. He comes to Tamil Nadu only for elections,” he said, while campaigning for Salem DMK candidate TM Selvaganapathy.

Exuding confidence that the DMK will repeat the victory of 2019 general elections, Udhayanidhi Stalin said the BJP snatched away education, language and all other rights of the state.

Criticising the Union government for failing to build AIIMS in Madurai, the DMK leader, in response to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s remark against him showing a brick, asserted that he will not give up the brick until a hospital comes up.

In a further attack on Palaniswami, who sought to know the Prime Minister candidate in INDIA bloc, Udhayanidhi asked him to first reveal the Prime Minister candidate of the AIADMK.

Listing out various schemes introduced by the DMK government, Udhayanidhi refuted charges that NEET was introduced by Congress and DMK in 2010. “NEET did not come until the rule of former chief ministers M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa. It was introduced only by the BJP government, when the AIADMK remained its slave. Why didn’t AIADMK exert pressure on the central government against NEET?,” he asked, further adding that the DMK is still continuing its legal fight against the entrance examination for medical admissions, which claimed the lives of 22 students in seven years.

Later, he also campaigned for DMK’s Erode candidate KE Prakash.