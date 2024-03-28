Erode TMC candidate pedals to file nomination

COIMBATORE: Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) candidate for Erode constituency P Vijayakumar came on a bicycle to file his nomination on Wednesday.

He rode a bicycle along with his party functionaries from Government Hospital ‘roundana’ on Erode-Perundurai Road to the Collector’s office. Police permitted four persons including Modakurichi BJP MLA CK Saraswathi to go along with the candidate.