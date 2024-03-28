Begin typing your search...

Erode TMC candidate pedals to file nomination

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) candidate for Erode constituency P Vijayakumar came on a bicycle to file his nomination on Wednesday.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 March 2024 8:15 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-27 20:15:49.0  )
Erode TMC candidate pedals to file nomination
X

P Vijayakumar

COIMBATORE: Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) candidate for Erode constituency P Vijayakumar came on a bicycle to file his nomination on Wednesday.

He rode a bicycle along with his party functionaries from Government Hospital ‘roundana’ on Erode-Perundurai Road to the Collector’s office. Police permitted four persons including Modakurichi BJP MLA CK Saraswathi to go along with the candidate.

TamilnaduElectionLok Sabha ElectionLS PollsTamil Maanila CongressTMCP Vijayakumar
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X