EPS flays Stalin for targeting AIADMK over Thoothukudi firing, recalls Manjolai tragic incident

CHENNAI: The General Secretary of AIADMK, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Sunday lashed at Chief Minister M. K. Stalin for banking on the police firing in Thoothukudi that claimed the lives of 13 for his "political gain" in the polls and cautioned that it would backfire on the ruling party.

"He has been reiterating that the police firing took place under the Edappadi Palaniswami government. The untoward incident took place because of a few political parties that instigated the protest," said Palaniswami while canvassing for the DMDK candidate for Tiruvallur constituency, K Nallathambi.

Continuing in the same vein, Palaniswami recalled the police firing at farmers, who were protesting an electricity power tariff hike of 2 paise in 1972 during the DMK period in Coimbatore. The AIADMK regime extended financial aid to the victims families.

Majolai tragic incident (1999) claimed the lives of 17 tea estate workers who protested for a wage hike.

They jumped into the Thamirabarani River to escape from the police force that lathicharged. "These two incidents took place under the DMK regime. Don't forget this, Mr. Stalin," Palaniswai said, cautioning that he would return the favour if the DMK leader harped on the Sterlite protest.

He also blamed the DMK regime for the expansion of Sterlite, while the AIADMK regime, under his leadership, denied permission for it on environmental grounds.

The DMK leader made several poll promises in 2019 and won 38 seats, but they have done nothing for the development of the state. "He (Stalin) has been talking about me a lot in his election campaigns.

How it will benefit the people. They elected you as the CM. Hence, you should seek votes based on your government performance instead of talking about me," said EPS, who dared him to list out the welfare and development schemes implemented by the DMK government in the last three years.

Stating that the Congress-DMK alliance poll promise exposed their double standard on NEET, Palaniswami said it was their government at the Centre that issued the notification for NEET in December 2010.

"They promised that their first signature would scrap NEET, but nothing has happened to date. People are eagerly waiting to learn about Udhayanidhi Stalin's secret formula to end NEET.

When will he disclose it?" he asked. He further charged that the welfare schemes of the AIADMK regime have been scrapped since the DMK came to power.

The DMK was part of the ruling party at the center for 14 years. The question among the public is, What have they done for the state during this period?" They did nothing.

Their only aim is to be part of the government at the centre and in the state and enjoy power and benefit from it.

On the other hand, the AIADMK will never surrender to postings or power at the center. We want to be loyal to the people who voted for the party and reflect their needs and thoughts in Parliament," he said.

If the AIADMK wanted to be part of the government and enjoy power, it would have continued its alliance with the BJP. "We came out of the alliance to function with complete freedom, air the voice of the TN people in Parliament, and protest their rights," he said.

Being part of the alliance, the party was unable to raise its voice against the central government when it implemented projects with national perception.

The Alliance Dharma stopped the party from protesting against such a law. Hence, it came out of the alliance with the national party, he said.

"It will give us complete freedom to air the views of the people here and fight for their rights," he said.