‘Efforts already on to retrieve Katchatheevu’

CHENNAI: MoS L Murugan, campaigning for Lok Sabha polls in The Nilgiris, tells Ramakrishna of DT Next that the Centre has initiated steps to retrieve Katchatheevu and the work will be expedited. Excerpts....

You have been doing fieldwork in The Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency for almost two years and now you are contesting this election. How is the battlefield?

 In The Nilgiris Lok Sabha constitu- ency, BJP’s victory was already assured two years ago. The public are very angry with DMK MP A Raja, who is the second time MP. Every action of Raja is against people. He did corruption in 2G in 2009 and now, Raja is insulting the faith of people who believe in nationalism and divinity. There is no room for separatists here. There is no job in The Nilgiris for a person who insults faith in God. The people are ready to send Raja back home.

You say this..But Raja has said that even his wife was an ardent devotee of Lord Ram and had faith in God....

 Such comments of Raja are only for election. His sudden Hindu disguise won’t make any difference in the elec- toral arena. Raja is the one who has denigrated Hindu religion and Gods. There is plenty of digital evidence for that. There is also evidence that whenmhis wife died, she was given a Chris- tian funeral. Will the people believe Raja’s drama, who will suddenly dress up as Lord Ram devotee for the elec- tion? Of course, they won’t. People will teach Raja a fitting lesson on April 19.

In Tamil Nadu, there is a multi-fac- eted competition between DMK, AI- ADMK, BJP and Naam Tamilar Katchi. When one of the Dravidian majors, AIADMK severed ties with the BJP, is it a setback for candi- dates like you who are contesting the elections on their own strength?

 We don’t need to worry about the AI- ADMK not being in the alliance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has made it clear. With no BJP in their alliance, it is the AIADMK that really needs to worry.

How do you view Chief Minister MK Stalin’s statement that the an- ti-people BJP alliance will not even secure deposits in Tamil Nadu?

 The DMK government is a real an- ti-people government. It was the DMK that caused Tamil people to die in droves. DMK is responsible for the plight of Tamil Nadu fishermen today. DMK is also responsible for the opening of Tasmac out- lets and the increasing of young widows. So far, DMK is the reason behind the circula- tion of drugs, including ganja in every village. It is the DMK and VCK men who were involved in drug trafficking and are in jail. Director Ameer is also under investigation. It is not known who else is to be questioned. Whether any of the Gopalapuram family is involved will also be known through further investigation. Overall, only DMK is killing Tamils being their enemy.

What is the need for raking up Katchatheevu islet issue after 50 years?

 Not all of a sudden the BJP is talking about Katchatheevu issue. Today, our fishermen are experiencing the conse- quences of the Congress and DMK hand- ing over the islet to Sri Lanka arbitrari- ly without consulting anyone. From 2004 to 2014 more than 600 fishermen were shot dead by the Sri Lankan Navy because of the treachery of Congress and DMK. They should take moral re sponsibility for this sin and publicly apologise. However, after assuming office as Prime Minister in 2014, Modi had warned Sri Lanka that not even a Tamil Nadu fisherman should be harmed and that no one should be fired upon. As a result, there has not been a single shooting incident since 2014 till date.

When the retrieving operations of Katchatheevu will begin?

 We (Centre) have initiated the steps to retrieve the islet. It’s a good start. The work will be done quickly.

However, Sri Lankan Ministers Douglas Devananda and Jeevan Thondaman have denied that...

 Today, we have brought to light the betrayal and conspiracy of Congress, DMK towards the Indian people and the Tamil fishermen over Katchatheevu. Whatever is the wish of public over Kat- chatheevu, we will definitely fulfill it.

But AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has ques- tioned what the Centre has been doing for the past 10 years.....

 Whatever topic is discussed it needs proper evidence. Until now, our state president K Annamalai was involved in gathering rele- vant evidence regarding Katchatheevu. After sufficient evidence, today we have uncovered the DMK-Congress’ conspiracy.

What kind of impact will the islet issue have in The Nilgiris?

 Not only in The Nilgiris, but in the entire Tamil Nadu, the issue will have a huge impact. People are ready to punish Congress and DMK for their be- trayal against the Tamil people.

Being in Rajya Sabha, you are con-esting in LS poll....why?

 I am an ordinary cadre of the BJP. My duty is to carry out whatever the party orders. The party’s decision is to defeat Raja and send him home and by its choice I am contesting in Nilgiris.

CM Stalin has accused the Centre of indulging in digital dacoity by levy- ing a fine of Rs 21,000 crore for not keeping a minimum bank balance...

 Prime Minister Modi is the one who created Zero Balance Jan Dhan bank accounts for all. Banks charge service, long-term non-user charges etc.

What is your response as Union Minister to the opposition parties, who have accused the BJP of engaging in retaliatory action through agencies like IT, ED, CBI, etc due to fear of failure?

 IT, ED and CBI are independent bod- ies. Spontaneous. If evidence of any fraud is found, they will take action on their own. The Prime Minister’s policy is zero tolerance against corruption. Once Modi becomes PM again, he will take strict action against the corrupt.

How do you see state’s ac- tion of approaching the SC for flood relief?

 I see this as DMK’s tactics to divert people. It was CM Stalin who went to Delhi to talk about alliances when people were reeling under floods. Is this fair? The Centre took up the rescue operations through NDRF, Navy, Army, Air Force and Railway and provided appropriate relief. Union Ministers also directly reviewed and assessed the flood damages. Adequate compensation for the damage will be provided after polls. But, the DMK is working to politicise such a practice.

How many MPs from NDA will go to Delhi from TN this time?

 All 39 MPs from Tamil Nadu and 1 from Puducherry will go to Delhi.



By how many votes will you win?



 Raja will lose in 2024 by three times more margin than he lost in 2014. The margin will be more than 4 lakh votes.