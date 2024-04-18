Edappadi Palaniswami ends campaign with a roadshow in Salem

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami wrapped up his hectic month-long campaign by holding a road show in Salem on Wednesday.

Commencing his road show in Hasthampatti, Palaniswami waved and flashed his two fingers at cadre, who had gathered all along the road till ‘Kannika Parameshwari Amman’ temple area, where he addressed the gathering. He then exuded confidence that AIADMK will win all the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Earlier, while addressing the media, Palaniswami blamed DMK for failing to get the state’s share of Cauvery water from Karnataka. “Chief Minister MK Stalin doesn’t raise the issue with the Congress government in Karnataka fearing trouble in their INDIA bloc alliance. He had given up the welfare of people in Tamil Nadu.

Both the Congress and earlier BJP governments in Karnataka have shared the same thought of building Mekedatu dam, which if built, Tamil Nadu will become a desert.”

Claiming that BJP, Congress and DMK have received maximum amount through electoral bonds, Palaniswami said the national parties are boycotting the states and snatching away the rights of states.

“So, the AIADMK came out of the BJP alliance and is contesting alone. There is no use in frequent visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union ministers to Tamil Nadu. The BJP and earlier Congress governments have failed to give funds to the state during natural calamities,” he said.

