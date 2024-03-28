EC’s ‘Top’ spin catches DMK allies VCK, MDMK off guard

CHENNAI: The clock is ticking for the Lok Sabha elections in the State but the row over the symbols has only flared up with the political parties in the camps fighting the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) crying foul over not getting the symbols of their choice.

Amidst this, uncertainty prevails over the AIADMK’s ‘Two Leaves’ symbol. The principal opposition party in the State has fielded 33 candidates in TN and Puducherry for the April 19 polls. Though the AIADMK leadership exuded confidence in retaining the party symbol and putting up a brave face, there was uneasiness among the rank and file given the prevailing situation.

In a blistering attack on the Election Commission (EC), VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan said the Commission has been acting “biased” ly. His reaction was in response to the ECI’s refusal to allot the ‘Pot’ symbol to the VCK, which retained Chidambaram and Villupuram constituencies in the DMK front. The party is now planning to approach the Apex Court. The front has already kickstarted the campaign, seeking votes for the ‘Pot’ symbol in both the constituencies.

Vaiko’s MDMK has also been caught in a political quandary after the EC categorically denied the ‘Top’ symbol. “We will take a call on the new symbol after consulting with party senior leaders,” said a dejected Durai Vaiko.

Durai Vaiko had categorically refused to contest in DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ and had vowed to face the election in the ‘Top’ symbol a couple of days ago.

Seeman of NTK, who faced six elections in the ‘Sugarcane Farmer’ symbol, lost the symbol to Bharatiya Praja Aikyata Party on a ‘first come, first symbol’ basis. Seeman unsuccessfully challenged the ECI’s decision in the Apex Court and finally settled for the ‘Mike’ symbol. He overtly criticised the ECI’s action and claimed the chain of events aimed to “favour” the BJP to grow in the State.

Seeman on Thursday said they “will face the polls in Mike symbol” with determination to retain their vote share. On the other hand, GK Vasan’s TMC (M) and S Ramadoss’s PMK got the ‘Bicycle’ and ‘Mango’ symbols respectively.