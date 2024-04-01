EC files cases against OPS, Annamalai for violating poll code

CHENNAI: The Election Commission has slapped a model code violation case against ousted AIADMK leader O Pannerselvam (OPS) under 3 sections, for rewarding women who took ‘arathi’ (a welcome ritual). EC received a complaint with supporting video evidence that OPS paid those women Rs 500 during his campaign in Ramanathapuram, where he is contesting Lok Sabha polls as an independent with the support of BJP-led NDA.

The violation allegedly happened when Pannerselvam was campaigning in Aranthangi. Meanwhile, a case was also registered against BJP state unit president K Annamalai for campaigning beyond the allowed timings in Tiruchy. The saffron party chief was campaigning for AMMK candidate for Tiruchy.