Dravidian parties on top despite myriad pulls, pressures in multi-cultural Krishnagiri

CHENNAI: Located bordering Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, the multi-cultural nature of Krishnagiri district makes it tough to predict outcomes in the Lok Sabha constituency in this region.

Krishnagiri neither comes under the Kongu belt nor is a Vanniyar strong- hold. Linguistic minorities, especially Telugu-speaking voters, are considered the deciding force in this seat. Home to one of the global investment and industrial destinations (Hosur), popular for mangoes and roses, the constituency has its own set of issues.

Despite being located on the Golden Quadrilateral, residents of Krishnagiri municipality have been demanding rail connectivity for several decades to link Jolarpet and Hosur through the district headquarters. Though the railway ministry allocated funds to prepare a project report, the residents want to expedite the project so that they can have direct rail connectivity to Chennai. On the other hand, industries in Hosur demand an airport that links major cities. More mango and rose storage and processing facilities are sought. While one part of the constituency is well fed by the South Pennar, Assembly segments such as Uthangarai remain dry without any major irrigation projects.

Krishnagiri was considered underde- veloped for a long, once infamous for female infanticide. Mass exodus of the workforce to Bengaluru due to lack of enough job opportunities used to be a bane of this region. However, the strategic location connecting Bengaluru, especially the Hosur belt, is helping in economic growth. As Ola is setting up its two-wheeler manufacturing unit in Pochampalli SIPCOT and others are following suit, hopes are high that the region will become an industrial hotspot, emulating Hosur. Even as industrialisation beyond Hosur is slow to pick up.

Krishnagiri constituency has six a sembly segments. While Hosur, Veppanahalli and Thalli segments are majorly populated by Telugu speaking Naidu community along with Kannada speaking population, Bargur, Krishnagiri and Uthangarai are dominated by people belonging to the Vanniyar community. Kongu Vellalars form a significant population in locations bordering Dharmapuri. This varied nature of the voters makes it difficult to predict the outcome of LS polls.

Further, the candidates in the fray make the battle interesting as both the major alliances headed by DMK and AIADMK gave tickets to Naidu candidates.

K Gopinath of Congress is contesting on behalf of the INDIA bloc and V Jayaprakash is contesting on behalf of AIADMK. BJP has fielded C Narasimhan,who belongs to the Kongu Vellalar community. Vidhyarani, daughter of Veerap- pan, has got NTK’s ticket.

It is expected that Vidhyarani could secure a higher number of votes than NTK secured in 2019 as Veerappan is still considered a legend among a section of Vanniyars.

Clout of national parties

With national parties remaining rele- vant in Hosur, Veppanahalli and Thalli due to their proximity to Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, BJP’s Narasimhan also will give a tough fight. Besides, PMK is in the BJP-led NDA alliance.

Despite the influence in pockets, either one of the two Dravidian majors won Uthangarai, Bargur and Krishna- giri assembly segments but Hosur and Thalli have been held by Congress, Left parties, BJP and even Janata Dal. AIADMK supremo won from Bargur Assembly constituency showing the power of Dravidian parties in this rea- son. Dravidian parties are holding their reins in the region in the last 25 years reportedly after people from oth- er parts of the State started settling in and around Hosur for jobs, even though Congress had support earlier.

Veppanahalli segment was formed in 2007 and faced three Assembly elec- tions only with DMK and AIADMK sharing the glories. In 2019, the assembly was allocated to the Congress party in the DMK alliance and A Chellakumar of Congress won the election by securing more than 6 lakh votes.