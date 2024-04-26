'Don't sit at home, come out and vote, it's your right', says RS MP Sudha Murty after casting vote in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Rajya Sabha MP, author, and philanthropist Sudha Murty cast her vote at the BES polling station in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Friday during the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Following her participation in the democratic process, Murty urged the citizens to exercise their right to vote.

"I want to tell everyone- don't sit at home, come out and vote, it's your right, choose your leader. I always feel that urban people vote less as compared to those in rural areas. I have seen more people of my age voting, so I request youngsters to come out and vote," Murty said after casting vote on Bengaluru.

The well-known author, Sudha Murty has contributed to English and Kannada literature and retired as the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation on December 31, 2021. She was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2023 for her contribution to the field of social work.

In 2006, she was conferred the Padma Shri. Murty is married to the co-founder of Infosys, NR Narayana Murty, and is the mother-in-law of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. President Droupadi Murmu nominated author and philanthropist Sudha Murty to the Rajya Sabha on March 8.

After President Droupadi Murmu nominated Sudha Murty for the Rajya Sabha, philanthropist and author Murty said that she is happy that she is getting a bigger platform to work for the poor adding that her nomination and work had nothing to do with politics.

Meanwhile, Narayana Murthy exercised his voting rights at the BES polling station in Bengaluru today. After casting his vote in the Lok Sabha polls, Narayana Murthy said, "Once in every five years, we get an opportunity to execute the right given by our constitution, to choose whatever candidate from whichever party he/she is, to govern us. Today is a very happy day. Today is the day when we should all be enthusiastic to exercise our power." Karnataka is voting on 14 seats on Friday in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Karnataka, which contributes 28 seats in 543-member Parliament, will witness polling in two phases in which voting will be held on 14 seats today - Udupi Chikamagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikballapur, Kolar. Karnataka, saw the BJP securing 25 seats out of 28 seats in the 2019 elections. This time, the BJP is contesting in 25 seats, with its state ally JDS vying for the remaining 3 seats.

The three constituencies contested by JDS are part of the second phase - Hassan, Mandya, and Kolar. Voting began at 7 am on Friday and will conclude at 6 pm. The first phase of voting for the seven-phased Lok Sabha election, the world's largest electoral exercise, was held on April 19 in 102 constituencies across 21 states and UTs. According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout registered was over 62 per cent. The third phase election will be held on May 7.