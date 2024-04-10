DMK neck deep in corruption, busy with family rule: Modi

CHENNAI: Launching a scathing attack at the ruling DMK party, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the DMK is busy furthering corruption and family rule, instead of developing Chennai.

He also assured that the NDA government will address key issues in Chennai like strengthening the disaster management apparatus.

After holding a roadshow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “For years, the DMK took votes from the people of Chennai but did nothing much for the city. DMK is busy furthering corruption and family rule. Their MPs are not accessible to the people, particularly whenever the times are challenging.”

Pointing out the ceding of Katchatheevu islet to the Island Nation Sri Lanka, Modi said, “The recent public information on the Katchatheevu surrender point to how Congress and DMK were complicit in harming our strategic interests and the well-being of our fishermen community. No wonder this time, Chennai is all set to reject DMK and Congress.”

Making a poll promise, the Prime Minister said that his NDA government will keep working in sectors like roads, ports, urban transportation, culture, commerce, connectivity, energy and more.

“At the same time, we will address key issues in Chennai like strengthening the disaster management apparatus, which makes us better prepared when calamities like floods strike. We will also keep supporting the MSME sector, a vital pillar of economic growth,” he said in a social media post, adding that his government will continue to make Tamil culture and language popular at the world stage.

Pointing out the welfare schemes and projects given to Tamil Nadu by his government in the last 10 years, Narendra Modi said, “I assure my sisters and brothers of Chennai that our government will keep working for the welfare of this vibrant city.”

Speaking about his roadshow, Narendra Modi said the enthusiasm in Chennai shows that Tamil Nadu is all set to support NDA in a big way in the April 19 Lok Sabha polls.